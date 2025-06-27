U.S. and China Resolve Rare Earth Mineral Dispute to Clear Trade Tensions
The U.S. and China have settled a trade disagreement concerning rare earth minerals, easing relations between the two nations. Discussions in Geneva and negotiations in London led to an agreement to expedite shipments, signaling progress in ongoing U.S.-China trade talks but highlighting future challenges.
The United States and China have reached a breakthrough in trade relations by resolving a significant dispute over shipments of rare earth minerals and magnets. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Friday that the longstanding disagreement, which disrupted global supply chains, has finally been ironed out.
This resolution comes after months of negotiations, including a critical phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which paved the way for further talks in London. The agreement aims to expedite shipments, crucial for industries like automotive and aerospace.
Though a significant step forward, the agreement highlights the complexity of U.S.-China trade relations, as both nations still need to work toward a comprehensive trade deal. The progress reflects a positive shift in a strained relationship, though challenges remain in achieving long-term stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- China
- rare earth minerals
- trade
- dispute
- Treasury Secretary
- negotiations
- Geneva
- Trump
- Xi Jinping
ALSO READ
Trump Signals Flexibility on Trade Deal Deadlines Amid Global Negotiations
Trade Truce Teeters: China's Stocks Stumble Amid Unsteady Sino-U.S. Negotiations
Fatal Land Dispute Erupts in Datiyana Village
Tehran Talks: A New Chapter in Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations
The Slow Grind: Navigating U.S.-EU Trade Negotiations