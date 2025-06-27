Titan's Glitter Amidst Gold Price Shifts: A Jewel in the Market

Amid rising gold prices, Titan, a major player in India's branded jewellery sector, anticipates shifts in consumer demand but remains focused on growing its market share. The company's strategic priorities include retail expansion and product diversification.

Titan's annual report highlights the challenges posed by high gold prices, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainties. Despite these, the jewellery market in India remains robust due to its cultural significance and favorable economic indicators.

The jewellery division of Titan, a joint venture with the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu government, reported a substantial growth in the fiscal year 2024-25. The company continues to invest in its product offerings and strengthen partnerships to enhance its market position.

