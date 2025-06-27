Left Menu

Titan's Glitter Amidst Gold Price Shifts: A Jewel in the Market

Titan, a leading jewellery maker, is adapting to rising gold prices and economic uncertainties by focusing on market share growth and product expansion. Despite volatility, the demand for jewellery remains strong in India, supported by cultural connections to gold and a solid economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:09 IST
Amid rising gold prices, Titan, a major player in India's branded jewellery sector, anticipates shifts in consumer demand but remains focused on growing its market share. The company's strategic priorities include retail expansion and product diversification.

Titan's annual report highlights the challenges posed by high gold prices, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainties. Despite these, the jewellery market in India remains robust due to its cultural significance and favorable economic indicators.

The jewellery division of Titan, a joint venture with the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu government, reported a substantial growth in the fiscal year 2024-25. The company continues to invest in its product offerings and strengthen partnerships to enhance its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

