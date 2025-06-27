CIL's Strategic Investment in Talcher Fertilizers: Reviving India's First Coal Gasification Plant

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) announced a significant investment of over Rs 1,067 crore in Talcher Fertilizers Ltd through a rights issue, according to a Friday filing. The move seeks to advance India's inaugural coal gasification-based ammonia urea plant, a joint venture effort involving GAIL (India) Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF), and the Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL).

Initial incorporation of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd took place in 2015, with all partners holding a 33.333% stake. The project was conceived to renew FCIL's fertilizer unit by setting up a plant in Talcher, Odisha, with an expected capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum. Despite its groundbreaking potential, the project faced delays attributed to pandemic-related issues after its launch in September 2019.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, reported a 65.66% completion rate by February 2025, with several components nearing mechanical completion. The partners continuously review progress, engaging in frequent communication with China's Wuhuan Engineering Company Ltd to address project challenges.