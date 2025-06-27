Quick Action Prevents Disaster on Vande Bharat Train

A Vande Bharat train en route from Dharwad to Bengaluru was abruptly halted at Davangere due to a 'hot axle' in the C4 coach, South Western Railway reported on Friday afternoon.

For safety reasons, the train was stopped and thoroughly examined. The issue was identified by a vigilant LC gatekeeper near Amaravati Colony around 3:30 PM, according to a statement from SWR. A Railway official explained to PTI that a 'hot axle' occurs when a foreign object causes friction between the axle, potentially leading to smoke, fire, and even major accidents.

To minimize passenger inconvenience, quick alternate arrangements were made, facilitating continued travel toward Bengaluru via Jan Shatabdi Express and Jodhpur Express, along with food provisions at Arsikere station. Refunds were arranged for the fare difference upon arrival in Bengaluru, with help desks set up for assistance. All 502 passengers were safely accommodated, with South Western Railway expressing regret for the inconvenience and gratitude for passenger cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)