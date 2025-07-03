Left Menu

Gadkari Pledges Rs 2 Lakh Crore for Jharkhand's Highway Revolution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans for the Indian government's investment in Jharkhand's infrastructure, promising projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore. Initiatives include completing several major corridors and creating employment opportunities. Gadkari urged the state to resolve land acquisition and ecological issues to facilitate efficient execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:20 IST
Gadkari Pledges Rs 2 Lakh Crore for Jharkhand's Highway Revolution
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pledged an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore to develop Jharkhand's infrastructure, signaling an era of unparalleled growth in the state's highway sector.

Addressing the public, Gadkari emphasized transforming political agendas into development-driven initiatives post-elections. Several major highway projects are underway, boosting connectivity and local employment.

Gadkari urged Jharkhand's government to overcome land and ecological challenges, advocating for infrastructure that conserves water resources. His itinerary included inaugurating extensive highway networks set to catalyze economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

