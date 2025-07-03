Gadkari Pledges Rs 2 Lakh Crore for Jharkhand's Highway Revolution
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans for the Indian government's investment in Jharkhand's infrastructure, promising projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore. Initiatives include completing several major corridors and creating employment opportunities. Gadkari urged the state to resolve land acquisition and ecological issues to facilitate efficient execution.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pledged an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore to develop Jharkhand's infrastructure, signaling an era of unparalleled growth in the state's highway sector.
Addressing the public, Gadkari emphasized transforming political agendas into development-driven initiatives post-elections. Several major highway projects are underway, boosting connectivity and local employment.
Gadkari urged Jharkhand's government to overcome land and ecological challenges, advocating for infrastructure that conserves water resources. His itinerary included inaugurating extensive highway networks set to catalyze economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inclusive Development and Youth Engagement Vital for Northeast's Growth
Tanzania Honors AfDB President Adesina for Transformative Development Legacy
Jayant Chaudhary Applauds UP's Leadership in Law and Sports Development
Decline in Youth Unemployment in China: A Promising Trend
India Steps Up: Viability Gap Funding Boosts Battery Storage Development