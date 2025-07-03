Gadkari Pledges Rs 2 Lakh Crore for Jharkhand's Highway Revolution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pledged an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore to develop Jharkhand's infrastructure, signaling an era of unparalleled growth in the state's highway sector.

Addressing the public, Gadkari emphasized transforming political agendas into development-driven initiatives post-elections. Several major highway projects are underway, boosting connectivity and local employment.

Gadkari urged Jharkhand's government to overcome land and ecological challenges, advocating for infrastructure that conserves water resources. His itinerary included inaugurating extensive highway networks set to catalyze economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)