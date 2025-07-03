India's Sweet Success: Fueling Prosperity with Sugar Sector Growth

India's sugar industry has witnessed a tremendous transformation, blossoming into a Rs 1.3 lakh crore powerhouse that is enhancing rural prosperity and fortifying energy security. Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the sector's expansion during the Cooperative Sugar Industry Conclave 2025 and the National Efficiency Award Ceremony.

Addressing the audience, Joshi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms, such as extensive ethanol blending and fuel self-reliance initiatives, for the industry's rapid growth. He emphasized the sector's role in driving sustainability and shaping a self-sufficient future for the country.

With ethanol production capacity escalating over fourfold in the past 11 years, ethanol blending with petrol surged to 19%, saving India over Rs 1.10 lakh crore in foreign exchange and benefitting thousands of sugarcane and foodgrain farmers nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)