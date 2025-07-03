Left Menu

MOIL Achieves Record Manganese Ore Production Milestone

State-owned MOIL achieved a 7% increase in manganese ore production in the April-June quarter, reaching 5.02 lakh tonnes. June marked MOIL's highest-ever output at 1.68 lakh tonnes. CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena attributed this success to the company's strong fundamentals, with operations spread across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned mining giant MOIL has reported a 7% year-on-year increase in manganese ore production, reaching 5.02 lakh tonnes in the April-June period, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

June was an exceptional month for MOIL, which achieved its highest-ever production figure of 1.68 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, marking a 2% increase compared to the same period last year, as noted in the Ministry of Steel's report.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Ajit Kumar Saxena, highlighted this remarkable performance as a testament to MOIL's robust fundamentals and positive growth outlook. Based in Nagpur, MOIL is recognized as India's largest manganese ore producer, operating 10 underground and opencast mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

