Charting New Waters: AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025 Paves Way for Sustainable Maritime Future

The AMET Global Maritime Summit (AGMS) 2025, hosted by the Dr. J. Ramachandran Maritime Foundation and AMET University, concluded at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Chennai. This significant gathering brought together over 1,200 delegates from various countries, marking it as a prime platform for discussions on maritime advancements and sustainability.

The summit revolved around the theme "Sailing Towards Sustainability - Navigating the Future of the Maritime Industry," emphasizing innovation and addressing sector challenges. Notable thematic discussions included topics like green shipping, alternative energy, maritime education, well-being, digital transformation, and ocean sustainability, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Keynote addresses by industry leaders highlighted the importance of integrating sustainability at every operational level. The summit also saw the signing of an MoU between AMET University and Arizona State University, focusing on joint academic initiatives. The event concluded with the valedictory session and AMET Global Maritime Awards, recognizing excellence in maritime leadership, education, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)