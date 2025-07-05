High-Speed Progress: Bullet Train Tunnels Near Completion

The ambitious Bullet Train project in India is rapidly advancing, with substantial progress made on the excavation work. An official release confirmed that 80% of the work at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station is complete, marking a significant milestone in this high-stakes infrastructure endeavor.

The 21-kilometer underground and undersea tunnel stretching from BKC to Shilphata in Thane district is making notable headway, with 16 kilometers excavated using Tunnel Boring Machines, and 5 kilometers using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation of India Limited (NHSRCL).

Construction activities extend beyond tunnels, with significant developments in elevated stations across Maharashtra, and ongoing execution of pier work. The project's financial blueprint involves major contributions from the Indian government, two states, and a substantial loan from Japan, highlighting its international cooperation.

