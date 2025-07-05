Left Menu

Nitrro Bespoke Fitness Powai Celebrates Iconic 6th Anniversary

Nitrro Bespoke Fitness Powai commemorated its 6th anniversary with a grand celebration attended by Mumbai's fitness elite. The event, highlighted by product launches and vibrant performances, marked new beginnings in luxury and wellness, reflecting on a legacy of innovation under the leadership of Prabodh V. Davkhare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:58 IST
Nitrro Bespoke Fitness Powai's 6th Anniversary Was a Stellar Celebration of Strength & Style Spearheaded by Prabodh V. Davkhare. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The elite of Mumbai's fitness scene gathered for a memorable evening as Nitrro Bespoke Fitness Powai marked its 6th anniversary in style. Under the guidance of visionary Chairman Prabodh V. Davkhare, the event was a showcase of luxury, wellness, and community spirit, setting a new benchmark in celebratory flair.

The celebration, located at the chic venue of *Nitrro Bespoke Fitness, 10th, B-Wing, Supreme Business Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai*, signaled a commitment to innovation through spectacular performances, thrilling music, and premium hospitality. Attendees were also treated to surprise product launches, emphasizing the venue's dedication to leading the luxury fitness and wellness scene.

Hosting a diverse crowd ranging from celebrity trainers to lifestyle influencers, the event encapsulated a culture of strength, discipline, and opulent living. Chairman Prabodh V. Davkhare remarked on Nitrro's ethos of crafting an elevated lifestyle that harmonizes discipline with luxury, adding that this anniversary marks not just a milestone, but a testament to the transformative community they've built.

(With inputs from agencies.)

