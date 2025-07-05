Modi and Milei Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost India-Argentina Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei have emphasized the diversification of trade between India and Argentina, as well as expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as defence, security, energy, and minerals. Their landmark talks are poised to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

During his visit to Buenos Aires on the third leg of a five-nation tour, Modi expressed optimism about advancing India-Argentina relations further, hinting at potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals and sports. Discussions also included expanding the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement to boost economic ties with the South American bloc.

India's trade with Argentina recently peaked at USD 6.4 billion, with India becoming one of Argentina's top trading partners. As bilateral ties have been elevated to a strategic partnership since 2019, both leaders have instructed officials to explore joint ventures in agriculture and other promising sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)