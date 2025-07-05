Left Menu

Modi and Milei Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost India-Argentina Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei discussed expanding India-Argentina trade and cooperation in sectors including defence, energy, and minerals. The meeting marks 75 years of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to diversify trade and deepen strategic partnerships between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:41 IST
Modi and Milei Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost India-Argentina Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei have emphasized the diversification of trade between India and Argentina, as well as expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as defence, security, energy, and minerals. Their landmark talks are poised to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

During his visit to Buenos Aires on the third leg of a five-nation tour, Modi expressed optimism about advancing India-Argentina relations further, hinting at potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals and sports. Discussions also included expanding the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement to boost economic ties with the South American bloc.

India's trade with Argentina recently peaked at USD 6.4 billion, with India becoming one of Argentina's top trading partners. As bilateral ties have been elevated to a strategic partnership since 2019, both leaders have instructed officials to explore joint ventures in agriculture and other promising sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025