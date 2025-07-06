India and Argentina Forge a Strategic Path Forward

In a landmark development, India and Argentina have agreed to diversify bilateral trade and cooperation across multiple sectors, marking a new chapter in their strategic partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei convened a productive meeting to discuss opportunities and challenges.

A central focus was enhancing collaboration in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and energy as both leaders recognized immense potential. With Argentina's rich resources such as lithium and rare earth elements, there is a natural alignment with India's need for sustainable materials for its clean energy transition.

Defense, agriculture, and digital innovation were also key areas of discussion, with Modi advocating for deeper pharmaceutical ties and increased market access. These talks could reshape the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement, promising economic growth for both nations in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)