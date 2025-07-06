Left Menu

India and Argentina Forge a Strategic Path Forward

India and Argentina have strengthened their strategic partnership through agreements on trade diversification and cooperation in numerous sectors, including defense, critical minerals, and energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Javier Milei discussed various opportunities for collaboration, aiming to lead both countries to greater economic and diplomatic heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:12 IST
India and Argentina Forge a Strategic Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark development, India and Argentina have agreed to diversify bilateral trade and cooperation across multiple sectors, marking a new chapter in their strategic partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei convened a productive meeting to discuss opportunities and challenges.

A central focus was enhancing collaboration in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and energy as both leaders recognized immense potential. With Argentina's rich resources such as lithium and rare earth elements, there is a natural alignment with India's need for sustainable materials for its clean energy transition.

Defense, agriculture, and digital innovation were also key areas of discussion, with Modi advocating for deeper pharmaceutical ties and increased market access. These talks could reshape the India-MERCOSUR trade agreement, promising economic growth for both nations in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025