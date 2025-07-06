Tragedy Strikes on Gujarat Highway: Three Dead in Autorickshaw Collision

In a tragic incident on Sunday, three individuals lost their lives when a truck crashed into an autorickshaw in Gujarat's Patan district, according to officials.

The fatal accident took place on a state highway in Radhapur, leaving the vehicle mangled beyond recognition.

Among the victims were Galaben Thakor, her son Ashish, and another passenger, Viram Thakor. The collision was of such intensity that all three died on the spot, reported the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)