Tragedy Strikes on Gujarat Highway: Three Dead in Autorickshaw Collision

A devastating accident in Gujarat's Patan district claimed three lives when a truck collided with an autorickshaw. The victims included Galaben Thakor, her 12-year-old son Ashish, and another man, Viram Thakor. The accident occurred on a state highway in Radhapur, leaving the autorickshaw completely destroyed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on Sunday, three individuals lost their lives when a truck crashed into an autorickshaw in Gujarat's Patan district, according to officials.

The fatal accident took place on a state highway in Radhapur, leaving the vehicle mangled beyond recognition.

Among the victims were Galaben Thakor, her son Ashish, and another passenger, Viram Thakor. The collision was of such intensity that all three died on the spot, reported the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

