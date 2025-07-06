Investors Eye Tariff Deadline as Markets Brace for Impact

Investors are closely monitoring tariff developments coming out of Washington with the looming expiration of a temporary suspension on import levies. Should the deadline pass without escalating trade tensions, it could have a positive impact on the markets.

President Trump's administration is under pressure as negotiators from over a dozen trading partners scramble to reach agreements before potential tariff hikes. A recent agreement with Vietnam reduced promised tariffs to 20%, sparking a rally, but expectations are mixed with ongoing negotiations including those with India and Japan.

Despite the S&P 500 reaching new highs, driven largely by retail investors and corporate buybacks, institutional investors remain cautious, with equity positioning still below previous levels. Analysts suggest passing the tariff deadline without increased tensions may alleviate some market concerns, even as economic growth worries persist.

