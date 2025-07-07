Left Menu

Australian Job Ads Surge: Resilience Amid Economic Shifts

Australian job advertisements surged in June, reaching the highest level in a year due to strong private sector growth, indicating a resilient labour market despite lower interest rates. With vacancies up 1.8% from May, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to cut rates further to support the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-07-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 07:00 IST
Australian Job Ads Surge: Resilience Amid Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a notable rebound, Australian job advertisements surged in June, marking the highest level in the past year. This rise, driven primarily by robust private sector activity, suggests that the labour market maintains its resilience despite recent reductions in interest rates.

Figures from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and employment platform Indeed have revealed a 1.8% month-on-month increase in job ads for June, following a revised 0.6% drop in May. Vacancies experienced a significant 3.2% rise in the private sector.

Economist Aaron Luk of ANZ remarked on the market's ongoing strength, anticipating a shallow rate-cutting cycle ahead. The Reserve Bank of Australia is poised to reduce the cash rate by 25 basis points in both July and August meetings, reflecting dissipating inflation risks and subdued growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025