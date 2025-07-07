Australian Job Ads Surge: Resilience Amid Economic Shifts

In a notable rebound, Australian job advertisements surged in June, marking the highest level in the past year. This rise, driven primarily by robust private sector activity, suggests that the labour market maintains its resilience despite recent reductions in interest rates.

Figures from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and employment platform Indeed have revealed a 1.8% month-on-month increase in job ads for June, following a revised 0.6% drop in May. Vacancies experienced a significant 3.2% rise in the private sector.

Economist Aaron Luk of ANZ remarked on the market's ongoing strength, anticipating a shallow rate-cutting cycle ahead. The Reserve Bank of Australia is poised to reduce the cash rate by 25 basis points in both July and August meetings, reflecting dissipating inflation risks and subdued growth.

