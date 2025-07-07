Left Menu

Smooth Sailing: Harbour Line Train Services Resume After Nerul Derailment

Train services on Central Railway's Harbour line were restored after a 13-hour disruption caused by a track relaying train derailment near Nerul station. The incident led to commuter chaos on Sunday, but operations resumed smoothly early Monday morning, easing travel for nearly 10 lakh daily passengers.

On Monday morning, Central Railway's Harbour line train services were fully restored after a 13-hour disruption, following the derailment of a track relaying train near Nerul station, officials confirmed.

The derailment, which occurred at 4.20 PM on Sunday, halted operations on lines towards and away from CSMT between Vashi and Panvel, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The first local trains resumed service early Monday, ensuring normalcy for daily travelers.

The Central Railway attributed the suspension initially to a technical issue. However, the problem was later identified as a derailment of a track maintenance machine amid heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai. Despite the setbacks, services on other stretches of the Harbour line continued, providing some relief to commuters.

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

