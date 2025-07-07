Smooth Sailing: Harbour Line Train Services Resume After Nerul Derailment

On Monday morning, Central Railway's Harbour line train services were fully restored after a 13-hour disruption, following the derailment of a track relaying train near Nerul station, officials confirmed.

The derailment, which occurred at 4.20 PM on Sunday, halted operations on lines towards and away from CSMT between Vashi and Panvel, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The first local trains resumed service early Monday, ensuring normalcy for daily travelers.

The Central Railway attributed the suspension initially to a technical issue. However, the problem was later identified as a derailment of a track maintenance machine amid heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai. Despite the setbacks, services on other stretches of the Harbour line continued, providing some relief to commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)