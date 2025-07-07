Intense Showdown: BGMI Pro Series 2025 Poised for Thrilling Finale

Day 2 of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2025 Grand Finale, held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, delivered high-octane excitement for attendees. As the anticipation mounts with one day remaining until a new champion is crowned, the atmosphere was electric as 16 top BGMI teams competed in intensely competitive matchups.

Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP Rajya Sabha and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, attended the event. He emphasized the strategic value of Esports for India, citing its potential in entertainment, employment, and global influence. Companies such as KRAFTON India are heavily investing in the Esports ecosystem, aiming to nurture talent and build infrastructure.

Day 2 was pivotal with standout performances and dramatic comebacks. The final day promises a clash of titans as teams strive for leaderboard dominance and the Rs.4 crore prize. NONX's exceptional recovery and 4M's sustained pressure have set the stage for an epic conclusion, drawing massive audience numbers across various regional language broadcasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)