Utthunga and Guidant Launch Center of Manufacturing Excellence in Karnataka
Utthunga partners with Guidant Measurement to establish a Center of Manufacturing Excellence in Karnataka, aiming to strengthen India's role in export-grade manufacturing for the global oil and gas industry. The initiative is expected to generate over Rs. 300 crore in export revenue over five years.
In a strategic move to enhance India's standing in the global manufacturing sector, Utthunga has teamed up with U.S.-based Guidant Measurement to inaugurate the Center of Manufacturing Excellence in Karnataka. This collaboration will focus on assembling precision electronics, automation, and process control systems for the oil and gas industry.
The facility, situated at the Harohalli Industrial Area, symbolizes a pivotal step in Utthunga's ambition to scale its export operations. With a targeted export revenue of over Rs. 300 crore in the next five years, the project underscores the growing trend of international firms tapping into India's potential for high-value manufacturing.
Utthunga's Krishnan KM and Guidant's Laura Schilling express their commitment to using local talent and maintaining global quality standards. The center's advanced facilities promise to set a benchmark in diversified, precision-driven manufacturing, embodying a significant leap towards an enhanced industrial ecosystem in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
