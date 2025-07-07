Left Menu

Utthunga and Guidant Launch Center of Manufacturing Excellence in Karnataka

Utthunga partners with Guidant Measurement to establish a Center of Manufacturing Excellence in Karnataka, aiming to strengthen India's role in export-grade manufacturing for the global oil and gas industry. The initiative is expected to generate over Rs. 300 crore in export revenue over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:32 IST
In a strategic move to enhance India's standing in the global manufacturing sector, Utthunga has teamed up with U.S.-based Guidant Measurement to inaugurate the Center of Manufacturing Excellence in Karnataka. This collaboration will focus on assembling precision electronics, automation, and process control systems for the oil and gas industry.

The facility, situated at the Harohalli Industrial Area, symbolizes a pivotal step in Utthunga's ambition to scale its export operations. With a targeted export revenue of over Rs. 300 crore in the next five years, the project underscores the growing trend of international firms tapping into India's potential for high-value manufacturing.

Utthunga's Krishnan KM and Guidant's Laura Schilling express their commitment to using local talent and maintaining global quality standards. The center's advanced facilities promise to set a benchmark in diversified, precision-driven manufacturing, embodying a significant leap towards an enhanced industrial ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

