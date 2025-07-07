Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Hoshiarpur: Nine Dead, Multiple Injured

In Hoshiarpur, a bus overturned, resulting in nine fatalities and 33 injuries. The crash involved a car, and the cause is under investigation. Local authorities provided financial aid to victims' families and ensured medical expenses. The government is assessing the factors contributing to the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:35 IST
  • India

A tragic road accident occurred near Sagran village in Hoshiarpur district on Monday, involving a mini bus and a car. The collision claimed nine lives and left 33 others injured, according to local police reports.

The bus, carrying approximately 40 passengers, was en route from Hajipur town to Dasuya when the driver purportedly lost control, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Injured passengers were promptly transported to Dasuya Civil Hospital for treatment.

In response, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik arrived at the scene to supervise rescue efforts. The government pledged financial assistance to victims' families and assured coverage of medical costs for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

