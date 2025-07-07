Tragic Bus Accident in Hoshiarpur: Nine Dead, Multiple Injured
In Hoshiarpur, a bus overturned, resulting in nine fatalities and 33 injuries. The crash involved a car, and the cause is under investigation. Local authorities provided financial aid to victims' families and ensured medical expenses. The government is assessing the factors contributing to the accident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident occurred near Sagran village in Hoshiarpur district on Monday, involving a mini bus and a car. The collision claimed nine lives and left 33 others injured, according to local police reports.
The bus, carrying approximately 40 passengers, was en route from Hajipur town to Dasuya when the driver purportedly lost control, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Injured passengers were promptly transported to Dasuya Civil Hospital for treatment.
In response, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik arrived at the scene to supervise rescue efforts. The government pledged financial assistance to victims' families and assured coverage of medical costs for the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hoshiarpur
- accident
- bus
- overturned
- fatalities
- injured
- investigation
- government
- support
- relief
ALSO READ
Sudden Passing of Bolivia's Labor Minister Sparks Investigation
Mumbai Uber Ride Turns Nightmare: Alleged Harassment Sparks Investigation
IMD's X Account Hacked: Investigation Underway
Unraveling the Ahmedabad Air India Crash: A Deep Dive into the Investigation Process
Tragic Collision in Nepal: Indian National Killed, Another Injured