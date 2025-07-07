JSW Infrastructure Lands Major Port Project for Container Expansion

JSW Infrastructure has secured a major win with a letter of award from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for a port project valued at Rs 740 crore, announced on Monday. The development aims to boost the facility's container handling capabilities.

The project focuses on the reconstruction of berth 8 and the mechanization of berth 7 at Netaji Subhas Dock. It has been awarded on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, offering JSW Infrastructure a 30-year concession. This aligns with the company's strategic objective of expanding its terminal presence as part of the government's port privatization initiatives.

With a two-year construction timeline, the project reflects JSW Infrastructure's commitment to diversification and operational efficiency. The new development will significantly enhance the company's container operations both on the eastern and western coasts, raising its overall container handling capacity to nearly 1 million TEUs, according to company statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)