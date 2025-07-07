Tesla Shares Plummet Amid Musk-Trump Feud

Tesla shares experienced a sharp decline of 8% at Monday's opening, triggered by heightened tensions between CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

Musk, previously a notable supporter of Trump, declared his intention to establish a third political party. This move came as a criticism of the Republican spending bill passed recently, which Musk argues threatens job creation and emerging industries.

The ongoing clash has raised investor concerns about potential repercussions on Musk's companies, especially given their reliance on federal subsidies. Analysts warn of potential obstacles for Musk if the situation escalates further leading into the 2026 mid-term elections.