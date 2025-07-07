Infrastructure Boost: DPIIT Reviews Critical Projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conducted an important review of 22 issues affecting 18 infrastructure projects worth Rs 36,296 crore. These projects span the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, as confirmed by an official statement on Monday.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia chaired the meeting, which saw participation from senior officials of central ministries, state governments, and project proponents. The meeting was focused on resolving crucial challenges associated with these projects.

A major highlight was the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme, aiming to facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the national grid. This involves significant investment, with plans for developing transmission infrastructure, as well as reviewing the network expansion initiatives by Reliance Jio, marking it as a project of national importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)