US-Bangladesh Trade Tensions Escalate with New Tariff Announcement

US President Donald Trump has set a significant 35% tariff on products imported from Bangladesh, effective August 1, 2025. The move is part of the Trump administration's strategy to address trade imbalances with various countries.

Letters detailing the tariffs were dispatched to several nations, including Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, and others. These letters, signed by Trump, emphasize the US's concern over the trade deficit and national security threats posed by current trade practices.

Trump indicated that the tariffs could be adjusted based on the trading relationship reforms from Bangladesh. Meanwhile, a 90-day tariff pause for some countries has been extended, indicating ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)