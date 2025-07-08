Nectar Lifesciences Sells Key Business Units in Rs 1,290 Crore Deal
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd announces the sale of its active pharmaceutical ingredients, formulation, and menthol business assets to Ceph Lifesciences for Rs 1,290 crore. This strategic move is part of Nectar's plan to streamline operations, reduce debt, and focus on innovation and long-term value creation.
Nectar Lifesciences Ltd is set to divest significant sections of its business in a transaction valued at Rs 1,290 crore. The sale includes the company's active pharmaceutical ingredients, formulations, and menthol business, which will be acquired by Ceph Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.
The deal, detailed in a definitive Business Transfer Agreement and an Asset Purchase Agreement, aligns with Nectar's strategic goal to consolidate and streamline its operations. By divesting mature segments, Nectar aims to fortify its financial stance and foster an environment primed for innovation.
Proceeds from the sale will be directed toward debt repayment and investment in emerging business areas, with the ultimate objective of enhancing shareholder value. The transaction is anticipated to conclude by September 20, 2025, following relevant approvals.
