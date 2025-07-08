Tragedy in Semmanguppam: School Van Collides with Train
Two students were killed in Semmanguppam when their school van collided with a train. The railway gatekeeper was suspended for safety violations, and compensations were announced for victims and their families. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister expressed grief and ordered medical aid for injured survivors.
A tragic accident in Semmanguppam saw a school van collide with a passenger train, resulting in the deaths of two students, officials reported. The force of impact projected the van away from the level crossing as the train continued briefly before being halted by the loco pilot.
The railways reacted swiftly, suspending the gatekeeper who allowed the van's premature crossing, inconsistent with safety rules. They announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for seriously injured individuals, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, mourning the loss, offered an additional Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family and demanded optimal medical treatment for survivors. Southern Railway acknowledged the human error involved and dispatched a relief train to assist at the scene.
