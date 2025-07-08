Left Menu

Honoring the Dalai Lama: Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Tribute of Compassion and Unity

Dr. Dinesh Shahra honored the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama with a special Annadanam, reflecting the spiritual leader's teachings. Shahra, inspired by the Dalai Lama's messages on peace and love, continues to spread these values through his foundation and musical tributes.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2025
Dr. Dinesh Shahra Celebrates HH the Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday with Annadanam: A Tribute to Compassion and Oneness. Image Credit: ANI
In a touching tribute to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a noted industrialist and philanthropist, organized an Annadanam, a community food offering, encapsulating the revered leader's teachings of compassion and unity.

Dr. Shahra, author of 'Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness,' has been profoundly influenced by the spiritual leader's messages on peace and universal love. Having interacted with the Dalai Lama and visited his monasteries, Shahra maintains that he draws spiritual clarity and strength from these experiences.

During the event, Dr. Shahra emphasized the Dalai Lama's essence of compassion over conflict. He notes that the Annadanam symbolizes love and harmony, pointing to his previous musical tribute which champions mindful living and joy. Shahra aims to impart these values through his foundation's work, promoting a life of selfless service and global unity.

