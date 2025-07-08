Technical Hitch Forces IndiGo Flight to Return Mid-Air

An IndiGo flight traveling from Indore to Raipur was compelled to turn back shortly after departure due to a technical glitch, an airport official confirmed.

Flight 6E-7295 had covered nearly 60 nautical miles when the pilot detected the issue and alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC). The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport's director, Vipinkant Seth, stated the aircraft had taken off around 6:35 am and returned soon after for technical reasons.

Despite the inconvenience, the plane made a safe return without requiring an emergency landing, and all 51 passengers aboard were unharmed, according to the airport official.

