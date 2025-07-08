Technical Hitch Forces IndiGo Flight to Return Mid-Air
An IndiGo flight from Indore to Raipur with 51 passengers had to return shortly after takeoff due to a technical fault. The aircraft covered about 60 nautical miles before the pilot notified Air Traffic Control. The plane landed safely back in Indore without an emergency landing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight traveling from Indore to Raipur was compelled to turn back shortly after departure due to a technical glitch, an airport official confirmed.
Flight 6E-7295 had covered nearly 60 nautical miles when the pilot detected the issue and alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC). The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport's director, Vipinkant Seth, stated the aircraft had taken off around 6:35 am and returned soon after for technical reasons.
Despite the inconvenience, the plane made a safe return without requiring an emergency landing, and all 51 passengers aboard were unharmed, according to the airport official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
