Tragic Incident at Bergamo Airport: Runway Tragedy Halts Operations

Italy's Bergamo airport faced an unexpected closure on Tuesday following the tragic death of a man on the runway during take-off preparations, leading to a temporary halt in operations.

According to the airport's statement, flight activities ceased from 10:20 to 12:00 local time due to an incident on the taxiway, which is currently under investigation by authorities.

While the deceased was neither a passenger nor airport staff, reports from ANSA suggest he fell victim to the engines of a departing Volotea flight. The Spanish low-cost airline and Bergamo police remained unavailable for immediate comments.