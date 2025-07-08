Tragic Incident at Bergamo Airport: Runway Tragedy Halts Operations
Bergamo airport in Italy was temporarily closed after a man died on the runway during take-off preparations. Operations were suspended as authorities launched an investigation. The deceased was not a passenger or airport staff, and reports suggest he was sucked into the engine of a Volotea flight.
Italy's Bergamo airport faced an unexpected closure on Tuesday following the tragic death of a man on the runway during take-off preparations, leading to a temporary halt in operations.
According to the airport's statement, flight activities ceased from 10:20 to 12:00 local time due to an incident on the taxiway, which is currently under investigation by authorities.
While the deceased was neither a passenger nor airport staff, reports from ANSA suggest he fell victim to the engines of a departing Volotea flight. The Spanish low-cost airline and Bergamo police remained unavailable for immediate comments.
