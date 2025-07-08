Left Menu

Karnataka's Push for Defense Corridors Gains Momentum

Karnataka's Industries Minister M B Patil, alongside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to advocate for two defense corridors in the state, emphasizing Karnataka's leading position in the aerospace and defense sector. The state faces land acquisition challenges but is determined to enhance its industrial capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:46 IST
Karnataka's Push for Defense Corridors Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's push to bolster its defense industry is advancing as State Industries Minister M B Patil, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, prepares to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Their mission: to secure approval for two defense corridors in the state.

Speaking on the need for strategic corridors in the Kolar–Chikkaballapura and Hubballi–Belagavi regions, Patil highlighted Karnataka's significant contributions, attributing 65% of India's aerospace and defense output to the state. The upcoming meeting in New Delhi is seen as a vital step towards this goal.

Despite facing opposition from farmers over land acquisitions, the state is determined to proceed, aiming to strengthen its industrial base. While calling for equitable development across states, Patil underscored the risk of companies relocating to places like Andhra Pradesh due to favorable land policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025