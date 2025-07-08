Karnataka's Push for Defense Corridors Gains Momentum

Karnataka's push to bolster its defense industry is advancing as State Industries Minister M B Patil, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, prepares to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Their mission: to secure approval for two defense corridors in the state.

Speaking on the need for strategic corridors in the Kolar–Chikkaballapura and Hubballi–Belagavi regions, Patil highlighted Karnataka's significant contributions, attributing 65% of India's aerospace and defense output to the state. The upcoming meeting in New Delhi is seen as a vital step towards this goal.

Despite facing opposition from farmers over land acquisitions, the state is determined to proceed, aiming to strengthen its industrial base. While calling for equitable development across states, Patil underscored the risk of companies relocating to places like Andhra Pradesh due to favorable land policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)