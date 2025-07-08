Left Menu

Japan and U.S. Lock Horns Over New Tariffs

Japan's tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, and U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, have decided to continue discussions after President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Japan starting August 1. Their 30-minute call focused on finding a mutually beneficial agreement despite the looming tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:45 IST
Japan and U.S. Lock Horns Over New Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, and U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, engaged in a crucial dialogue following the U.S. decision to impose a 25% tariff on Japan, effective August 1. The international discourse aims to mitigate potential trade tensions.

In a 30-minute phone call, which took place at 9 p.m. Tokyo time (1200 GMT), Akazawa and Bessent explored avenues for a mutually beneficial agreement, according to a statement released by Japan's Cabinet Secretariat.

The discussions between Japan and the U.S. underscore the ongoing efforts to find common ground in trade relations even as geopolitical pressures mount due to new tariff policies.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025