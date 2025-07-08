Japan and U.S. Lock Horns Over New Tariffs

Japan's tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, and U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, engaged in a crucial dialogue following the U.S. decision to impose a 25% tariff on Japan, effective August 1. The international discourse aims to mitigate potential trade tensions.

In a 30-minute phone call, which took place at 9 p.m. Tokyo time (1200 GMT), Akazawa and Bessent explored avenues for a mutually beneficial agreement, according to a statement released by Japan's Cabinet Secretariat.

The discussions between Japan and the U.S. underscore the ongoing efforts to find common ground in trade relations even as geopolitical pressures mount due to new tariff policies.