Japan and U.S. Lock Horns Over New Tariffs
Japan's tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, and U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, have decided to continue discussions after President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Japan starting August 1. Their 30-minute call focused on finding a mutually beneficial agreement despite the looming tariffs.
In a 30-minute phone call, which took place at 9 p.m. Tokyo time (1200 GMT), Akazawa and Bessent explored avenues for a mutually beneficial agreement, according to a statement released by Japan's Cabinet Secretariat.
The discussions between Japan and the U.S. underscore the ongoing efforts to find common ground in trade relations even as geopolitical pressures mount due to new tariff policies.
