India's Vegetable Oil Revolution: Embracing Modern Regulation

The Union Food Ministry in India is making strides to overhaul its existing edible oil regulatory framework. The newly drafted 2025 Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order promises modern, sophisticated measures to ensure better transparency and industry adaptability.

This new draft, open for public comment until July 11, is set to replace the outdated 2011 order. With enhanced digital surveillance, it aims to monitor imports, production, and sales of vegetable oils more effectively.

The modernized approach also proposes streamlined registration and compliance procedures. This includes potential online support systems, aligning with evolving technologies and product types, while addressing challenges like import dependence and food safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)