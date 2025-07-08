Left Menu

India's Vegetable Oil Revolution: Embracing Modern Regulation

The Union Food Ministry of India has introduced the 2025 draft Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order. This aims to modernize and improve transparency in edible oil regulation, incorporating digital tools and expanding the scope to adapt to industry changes. Public comments are invited by July 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:11 IST
India's Vegetable Oil Revolution: Embracing Modern Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Food Ministry in India is making strides to overhaul its existing edible oil regulatory framework. The newly drafted 2025 Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order promises modern, sophisticated measures to ensure better transparency and industry adaptability.

This new draft, open for public comment until July 11, is set to replace the outdated 2011 order. With enhanced digital surveillance, it aims to monitor imports, production, and sales of vegetable oils more effectively.

The modernized approach also proposes streamlined registration and compliance procedures. This includes potential online support systems, aligning with evolving technologies and product types, while addressing challenges like import dependence and food safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025