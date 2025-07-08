UK Investors Eye India's Maritime Boom: Uniting Oceans for Green Growth
A high-profile maritime meet at India's High Commission in London emphasized opportunities for UK investment in India's ports and shipping sector, propelled by substantial policy reforms and financial incentives. With a focus on Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a 'maritime Amrit Kaal,' the event encouraged strategic partnerships and sustainable growth, paving the way for major collaborative projects ahead.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A recent maritime conference at the Indian High Commission in London brought to light expansive investment opportunities for UK stakeholders in India's rapidly evolving ports and shipping sector. Highlighted by policy reforms and fiscal benefits, India is being touted as the burgeoning frontier for sustainable maritime growth.
T K Ramachandran, the Ministry's Secretary, delivered an impactful keynote, framing India's 25-year maritime vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'maritime Amrit Kaal' strategy. Inviting UK industry leaders to Mumbai for India Maritime Week 2025, he outlined strategic pillars including shipbuilding, investment in ports, and innovative financing models.
Discussions underlined India's transformation into a global maritime power, with enhanced efficiency in ports and a significant rise in Indian seafarer deployment. As India opens its maritime landscape to seamless foreign investment, the focus remains on greener, efficient shipping infrastructure essential for achieving global sustainability goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Strikes on Iran: Clash Between Official Claims and Intelligence Reports
Indian-American Zohran Mamdani declares victory in New York's Democratic mayoral primary, reports AP.
Draft Day Drama: Rising Stars and Bold Moves in Sports
The Israeli military says 7 soldiers were killed Tuesday in southern Gaza when their vehicle was struck by an explosive, reports AP.
Iran executes three more prisoners over allegedly spying for Israel, its state-run IRNA news agency says, reports AP.