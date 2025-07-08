Left Menu

UK Investors Eye India's Maritime Boom: Uniting Oceans for Green Growth

A high-profile maritime meet at India's High Commission in London emphasized opportunities for UK investment in India's ports and shipping sector, propelled by substantial policy reforms and financial incentives. With a focus on Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a 'maritime Amrit Kaal,' the event encouraged strategic partnerships and sustainable growth, paving the way for major collaborative projects ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:17 IST
A recent maritime conference at the Indian High Commission in London brought to light expansive investment opportunities for UK stakeholders in India's rapidly evolving ports and shipping sector. Highlighted by policy reforms and fiscal benefits, India is being touted as the burgeoning frontier for sustainable maritime growth.

T K Ramachandran, the Ministry's Secretary, delivered an impactful keynote, framing India's 25-year maritime vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'maritime Amrit Kaal' strategy. Inviting UK industry leaders to Mumbai for India Maritime Week 2025, he outlined strategic pillars including shipbuilding, investment in ports, and innovative financing models.

Discussions underlined India's transformation into a global maritime power, with enhanced efficiency in ports and a significant rise in Indian seafarer deployment. As India opens its maritime landscape to seamless foreign investment, the focus remains on greener, efficient shipping infrastructure essential for achieving global sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

