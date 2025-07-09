IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike

An IndiGo flight en route to Delhi was forced to return to Patna shortly after takeoff owing to a technical glitch caused by a bird strike. Airport officials confirmed that all 175 passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft were safe.

The incident occurred when flight IGO5009 reported a bird hit at 0842 IST, prompting the Approach Control Unit to advise the crew of the situation. The flight experienced vibration in one engine and was instructed to return to Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport.

The plane landed safely on runway 7 at 0903 IST. Officials announced that the aircraft would be inspected, and steps are underway to arrange alternative transportation for the affected passengers.