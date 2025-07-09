Marseille Wildfire Under Control: Residents Cautioned as Fighting Continues
A wildfire near Marseille, France, subsided overnight as firefighters worked to control it. While residents can leave their homes, they are advised to remain cautious. The Marseille airport is closed to prioritize firefighting efforts, and displaced residents cannot return yet. Strong winds have challenged efforts, burning 700 hectares.
- Country:
- France
The wildfire that had neared Marseille's outskirts lost momentum overnight on Wednesday as firefighters continued their efforts to contain the flames. Despite the improvement, the city's airport remains closed to prioritize the aerial firefighting strategy. Residents who were previously urged to stay indoors have now been permitted to leave their homes.
Mayor Benoit Payan assured that the 16th arrondissement is no longer in a state of lockdown. He emphasized the need for residents to remain vigilant as emergency services remain actively engaged in containing the situation.
Although some roads might soon reopen, authorities have deemed it unsafe for the hundreds of evacuees to return to their homes. Despite challenges posed by wind speeds reaching 70 kph, the dedicated firefighting efforts have successfully protected hundreds of homes, sparing the city of fatalities. These Mediterranean wildfires have increased in frequency and intensity, attributed to the impacts of climate change.
- READ MORE ON:
- Marseille
- wildfire
- firefighters
- France
- climate change
- airport
- evacuation
- safety
- home
- emergency
ALSO READ
Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions: U.S. Citizens Depart Israel
Navi Mumbai Airport's Ad-Hoc Fee Approach: A Temporary Financial Strategy
Adani Airport secures USD 1 bn financing from global investors for Mumbai International Airport: Co Statement.
Adani Secures $1 Billion for Mumbai Airport Development
Israel's skies closed to planes until further notice, Israel Airports Authority