Left Menu

Marseille Wildfire Under Control: Residents Cautioned as Fighting Continues

A wildfire near Marseille, France, subsided overnight as firefighters worked to control it. While residents can leave their homes, they are advised to remain cautious. The Marseille airport is closed to prioritize firefighting efforts, and displaced residents cannot return yet. Strong winds have challenged efforts, burning 700 hectares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:47 IST
Marseille Wildfire Under Control: Residents Cautioned as Fighting Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The wildfire that had neared Marseille's outskirts lost momentum overnight on Wednesday as firefighters continued their efforts to contain the flames. Despite the improvement, the city's airport remains closed to prioritize the aerial firefighting strategy. Residents who were previously urged to stay indoors have now been permitted to leave their homes.

Mayor Benoit Payan assured that the 16th arrondissement is no longer in a state of lockdown. He emphasized the need for residents to remain vigilant as emergency services remain actively engaged in containing the situation.

Although some roads might soon reopen, authorities have deemed it unsafe for the hundreds of evacuees to return to their homes. Despite challenges posed by wind speeds reaching 70 kph, the dedicated firefighting efforts have successfully protected hundreds of homes, sparing the city of fatalities. These Mediterranean wildfires have increased in frequency and intensity, attributed to the impacts of climate change.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025