Starlink Gains IN-SPACe Nod: Readying India's Satellite Internet Revolution

Elon Musk's Starlink has received approval from India's IN-SPACe to launch satellite communication services. The company, teaming with Airtel and Jio, aims to provide satellite internet to remote areas. This initiative aligns with India's efforts to boost digital connectivity across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:15 IST
A Starlink mini kit (Image: X/@Starlink/File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Elon Musk's satellite communication firm, Starlink, has officially received clearance from the Indian regulatory body, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), according to insider sources on Wednesday.

In June, the government granted Starlink a license to launch GMPCS, VSAT services, and ISP Category-A under the unified license framework. Starlink joins the ranks of OneWeb and Reliance Jio as the third entity approved by the Department of Telecom for satellite communication services.

Strategically collaborating with telecom giants Airtel and Jio, Starlink is set to deploy its high-speed satellite internet services throughout India. This venture will leverage Airtel and Jio's expansive dealer networks to facilitate the distribution and promotion of Starlink's offerings. The move is expected to address the digital divide, particularly in remote regions where traditional telecom services have struggled.

