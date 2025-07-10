India-U.S. Trade Talks Intensify Amid New U.S. Tariff Policies

India and the United States have intensified their trade negotiations through a series of virtual meetings, with indications that an Indian delegation will soon travel to Washington D.C. for face-to-face discussions aimed at clinching a trade deal, sources from the Indian government informed ANI.

Officials familiar with the developments noted that these meetings have laid the groundwork for more substantial talks. The planned visit by the Indian team marks a significant advance toward a potential trade agreement, focusing both on broad-based accords and specific arrangements to address key bilateral issues.

The talks gained urgency following U.S. President Donald Trump's resumption of his aggressive tariff policy, which includes a new list of tariffs targeting countries with trade surpluses against the U.S. India, among those affected, sees the Indian delegation's upcoming talks as crucial in finalizing an agreement before the extended deadline, amid a global climate of fluctuating trade relations.