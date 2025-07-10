Tech Giants Lead Flexible Workspace Demand in India

Technology companies emerged as the major players in India's flexible workspace market during the first half of 2025, accounting for nearly 50% of total demand. The sector's focus on agility and talent accessibility in a hybrid work culture drove this preference for flexible work environments, offering employees diverse options beyond traditional office setups.

According to real estate consultancy firm Colliers, tech occupiers have consistently fueled the demand for both conventional and flexible office spaces across India's major cities. In the first half of 2025, they leased over 10 million square feet in the top seven cities, comprising 40% of the conventional office space demand, signaling a robust trend in the market.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad, home to the country's largest talent hubs, played significant roles in tech leasing activities, together accounting for nearly half of conventional office space uptake in the first half of the year. India's deep talent pool, established IT infrastructure, and cost benefits make it a favored destination for global tech companies.

Furthermore, Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director of Office Services at Colliers India, highlighted India's standing as a powerhouse in tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem. Major Indian tech cities host 69% of the total tech talent across the Asia Pacific region.

The Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025 report underlines India's significance in the global technology talent arena, with Indian cities consistently ranking among the top for tech talent acquisition in the APAC region. The continuing proliferation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) further propels India's position as a leader in commercial real estate for technology-driven ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)