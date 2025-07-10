Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Elevated Road Project Over Munak Canal

Delhi plans to construct a 20-km elevated road over the Munak Canal, enhancing transport infrastructure. This project aims to ease congestion and improve travel time. Managed by NHAI and the PWD, it costs Rs 3,000 crore and involves collaboration with the Haryana government for necessary clearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:14 IST
In a bid to bolster transport infrastructure, the Delhi government announced plans to construct a 20-kilometre elevated road over the Munak Canal, stretching from Inderlok to Bawana in northwest Delhi. This ambitious project aims to reduce road congestion and enhance travel efficiency across the region, officials revealed on Thursday.

The Munak Canal, initially designed to prevent water loss in the Western Yamuna Canal and facilitate efficient water transport to Delhi, will now serve as the foundation for this significant infrastructure development. The proposed elevated corridor is set to benefit numerous constituencies and municipal wards within the area.

With an estimated budget of Rs 3,000 crore, the project execution falls under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with the Public Works Department (PWD) managing funding, land clearance, and local coordination. The detailed project report (DPR) is underway, and construction is slated to commence within three years, contingent on required approvals from the Haryana government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

