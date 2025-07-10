Left Menu

Steady Unemployment Claims Amid Tumultuous Economic Policies

U.S. unemployment claims decreased last week, suggesting a resilient labor market despite uncertainty over President Trump's economic policies, especially tariffs. Although job gains surged in June, threats from international trade tensions and related tariffs may challenge the economic stability, leading to potential layoffs in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:42 IST
U.S. unemployment applications witnessed a decline last week, maintaining a remarkable steadiness in the labor market, as reported by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The recent data showed a dip by 5,000 claims; the figures now stand at 227,000, defying analysts' expectations of 238,000. This decline highlights a robust job market, albeit overshadowed by uncertainties surrounding President Donald Trump's economic strategies, notably his tariff implementations.

June marked a surprising job uptick, with 147,000 new roles created, while the unemployment rate saw a minor decrease to 4.1%. Despite these positive outcomes, the prolonged tariff debates and retaliatory taxes present economic threats, potentially stifling growth and encouraging companies to either reduce hiring or proceed with layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

