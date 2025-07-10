Tensions Rise as Houthi Militia Targets Greek Bulk Carriers in Red Sea
Rescuers have saved several crew members from the sunken Greek ship Eternity C, which was attacked by Houthi militants. This incident has heightened concerns of maritime security in the Red Sea, a vital route for global trade. The attacks reflect ongoing conflicts affecting shipping routes.
Three more crew members and a security guard were pulled alive from the Red Sea on Thursday, a day after Houthi militants sank the Greek vessel Eternity C. Maritime security sources report ongoing concerns as the Houthi militia continues to target ships, shattering months of peace off Yemen's coast.
Shipping companies are reconsidering their routes due to heightened risks. The Houthis reportedly hold six of Eternity C's crew captive. The UK-based Seafarers' Charity described them as innocent victims in the crossfire. Previous attacks included drones and rocket-propelled grenades, resulting in four deaths.
Rescue operations continue, with 10 survivors found so far. Meanwhile, the U.S. Mission in Yemen calls for the detained crew's release. Attacks this week align with the Houthi's opposition to Israeli-linked commerce, causing rising insurance costs and reduced passage through key maritime routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
