Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Four Lives on Badaun-Moradabad Road

A head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Badaun-Moradabad road resulted in four fatalities and one injury. Dense bushes and a sudden turn likely obscured visibility, causing the crash. The victims were taken to a hospital, but only one survived with injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:20 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Four Lives on Badaun-Moradabad Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Badaun-Moradabad road claimed four lives and left one person injured, local police reported on Thursday.

The crash, attributed to limited visibility due to dense bushes and a sharp turn, involved five victims across the two motorcycles, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, only one victim, Ashok Meena, survived with severe injuries requiring further treatment. An official investigation is in progress as authorities seek to understand the full circumstances of this unfortunate incident.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025