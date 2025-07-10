Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Four Lives on Badaun-Moradabad Road
A head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Badaun-Moradabad road resulted in four fatalities and one injury. Dense bushes and a sudden turn likely obscured visibility, causing the crash. The victims were taken to a hospital, but only one survived with injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
A tragic head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Badaun-Moradabad road claimed four lives and left one person injured, local police reported on Thursday.
The crash, attributed to limited visibility due to dense bushes and a sharp turn, involved five victims across the two motorcycles, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, only one victim, Ashok Meena, survived with severe injuries requiring further treatment. An official investigation is in progress as authorities seek to understand the full circumstances of this unfortunate incident.
