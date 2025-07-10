Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Four Lives on Badaun-Moradabad Road

A tragic head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Badaun-Moradabad road claimed four lives and left one person injured, local police reported on Thursday.

The crash, attributed to limited visibility due to dense bushes and a sharp turn, involved five victims across the two motorcycles, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, only one victim, Ashok Meena, survived with severe injuries requiring further treatment. An official investigation is in progress as authorities seek to understand the full circumstances of this unfortunate incident.