Ford Initiates Major Recall Over Fuel Pump Concern

Ford has announced a recall of over 850,000 vehicles across the US due to a potential fuel pump malfunction that could cause engines to stall. The affected models include recent Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Ford is notifying owners and working on a remedy, yet undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:42 IST
Ford has issued a significant recall affecting more than 850,000 vehicles across the United States due to a problem with the low-pressure fuel pump that could lead to engine stalls and increase the risk of crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released documents indicating that this recall includes a variety of recent-model Ford and Lincoln vehicles, such as the Ford Bronco, Explorer, F-150, and Lincoln Aviator and Navigator.

Notification letters to affected vehicle owners are set to begin distribution this Monday, July 14, warning them of the potential fuel pump failure and its associated safety risks. However, the company admits that a definitive solution is still under development. Ford promises that any necessary repairs will be provided at no cost to the owners, pending further instructions that will be communicated in a subsequent letter.

The recall report notes that, although no accidents or injuries have been reported, drivers should remain vigilant for signs like poor engine performance or a check engine light, which might indicate impending fuel pump issues. Various contributing factors, such as warm weather or low fuel levels, are said to exacerbate the issue. Ford identified changes in supplier processes as part of their review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

