Tensions Surge as Houthi Militants Target Greek Shipping
The Red Sea saw increased hostility as Houthi militants attacked the Greek ship Eternity C, with some crew members rescued and others still missing. This marks a resurgence of conflict in the region, disrupting the critical shipping route and heightening concerns among global maritime operators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:28 IST
The attack, involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, revived fears of instability in this critical shipping lane, vital for the global oil and commodities trade.
As rescue efforts continue, concerns grow over the Houthis' increased targeting of vessels following a temporary period of calm, exacerbating tensions within the region and impacting international trade insurance costs.
