Tensions Surge as Houthi Militants Target Greek Shipping

Amid escalating violence in the Red Sea, Houthi militants have sunk the Greek-operated ship Eternity C, leaving several crew members missing and prompting a global maritime security alert.

The attack, involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, revived fears of instability in this critical shipping lane, vital for the global oil and commodities trade.

As rescue efforts continue, concerns grow over the Houthis' increased targeting of vessels following a temporary period of calm, exacerbating tensions within the region and impacting international trade insurance costs.