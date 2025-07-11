Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Houthi Militants Target Greek Shipping

The Red Sea saw increased hostility as Houthi militants attacked the Greek ship Eternity C, with some crew members rescued and others still missing. This marks a resurgence of conflict in the region, disrupting the critical shipping route and heightening concerns among global maritime operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:28 IST
Tensions Surge as Houthi Militants Target Greek Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating violence in the Red Sea, Houthi militants have sunk the Greek-operated ship Eternity C, leaving several crew members missing and prompting a global maritime security alert.

The attack, involving sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades, revived fears of instability in this critical shipping lane, vital for the global oil and commodities trade.

As rescue efforts continue, concerns grow over the Houthis' increased targeting of vessels following a temporary period of calm, exacerbating tensions within the region and impacting international trade insurance costs.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025