Vizhinjam Port: A Year of Maritime Achievements and Future Ambitions

Kerala's Vizhinjam Port celebrates its first operational year, having docked nearly 400 container ships and handled 8.3 lakh containers. The port, developed by APSEZ, marks India's innovative advancements in maritime operations with AI technologies and social contributions, as it prepares for a significant expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:52 IST
In a remarkable milestone, Kerala's Vizhinjam transshipment hub has celebrated its first year of operations by berthing nearly 400 container ships since its first vessel arrived last December. This accomplishment has catapulted the port to the forefront on the south-east coast of India, signifying a major achievement in the region's maritime industry.

During its inaugural year, the port hosted 392 ships, including 23 ultra-large vessels, handling a staggering 8.3 lakh containers, according to Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan. This rapid development and operational efficiency showcase India's capacity to manage cutting-edge port technologies, including automation and AI, right from its commercial inception.

Highlighting its social commitments, Vizhinjam has empowered local women by training them as India's first female automated crane operators, and supported over one lakh individuals in health, education, and skill development projects. As the port embarks on its second phase, with an estimated investment of over Rs 10,000 crore, it aims to solidify India's maritime prowess globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

