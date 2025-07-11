India's Emerging Opportunity in Japanese Apparel Market

India is set to capitalize on a diminishing gap left by China, traditionally Japan's primary source for ready-made garments. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) announced a strategic move to expand India's market share in Japan, emphasizing its strengths in cost, quality, and agility.

A high-level Indian delegation, led by the AEPC, is taking a proactive approach by engaging with prominent Japanese brands and retailers. This engagement aims to foster stronger trade relations and attract substantial investments in the apparel sector. The delegation will participate in the India Tex Trend Fair in Tokyo from July 15-17, featuring over 150 of India's top apparel exporters.

Sudhir Sekhri, AEPC Chairman, highlighted that India is well-positioned to fulfill Japan's apparel demands, with its capacity to handle both small, high-value orders and large-scale productions. Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the event, signaling India's commitment to expanding its foothold in the Japanese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)