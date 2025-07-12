Air India Responds to Preliminary AAIB Report
Air India has acknowledged receiving a preliminary report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) concerning an incident. The airline is actively cooperating with the AAIB and other authorities as the investigation continues to progress, underscoring their commitment to transparency and safety.
Air India has formally acknowledged the receipt of the preliminary findings released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12, 2025. The report marks a significant step in an ongoing investigation into an incident involving the carrier.
In a statement, Air India confirmed its full cooperation with the AAIB and all relevant authorities overseeing the inquiry. The airline emphasized its dedication to maintaining transparency and upholding safety standards throughout the investigation.
The preliminary report is a crucial component of the investigation process, aimed at understanding the factors involved in the incident. Air India continues to engage constructively with the AAIB as the probe advances.
ALSO READ
New Aviation Safety Rules: China's Power Bank Ban Takes Flight
Empowering Women in Real Estate: A Pathway to Transparency and Growth
India's Milestone in Aviation Safety: Onsite Black Box Data Recovery
India's AAIB Lab Decodes Black Boxes Locally: A Major Milestone in Aviation Safety
Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny: Parliamentary Panel to Hold Crucial Meeting