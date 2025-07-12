Air India Responds to Preliminary AAIB Report

Air India has formally acknowledged the receipt of the preliminary findings released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12, 2025. The report marks a significant step in an ongoing investigation into an incident involving the carrier.

In a statement, Air India confirmed its full cooperation with the AAIB and all relevant authorities overseeing the inquiry. The airline emphasized its dedication to maintaining transparency and upholding safety standards throughout the investigation.

The preliminary report is a crucial component of the investigation process, aimed at understanding the factors involved in the incident. Air India continues to engage constructively with the AAIB as the probe advances.