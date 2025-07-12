Mystery Unfurls: Investigating the Air India Crash

A recent report has uncovered startling details about the Air India crash that claimed 260 lives. Confusion in the cockpit and a mysterious change in fuel cutoff switch positions are at the center of the investigation. The accident occurred as the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London from Ahmedabad, lost thrust shortly after takeoff. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary findings question the placement and operation of fuel switches, though it stops short of holding Boeing and engine supplier GE responsible.

The baffling incident, where fuel switches inexplicably flipped to the cutoff position, led to the engines starving for fuel. The deployment of a backup power source indicated a catastrophic power loss, as one pilot reportedly questioned the other's actions moments before the tragedy. At the crash site, recovered black boxes are being analyzed to reveal critical data and conversations that could provide insights into the fatal sequence of events.

Amidst ongoing scrutiny, Air India expresses its cooperation with authorities, while aviation safety experts ponder over the mysterious mechanical anomaly. Without immediate recommendations for Boeing or GE, the report leaves open questions about pilot actions and mechanical operations, amid calls for stringent aviation safety protocols.

