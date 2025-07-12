Left Menu

Mystery Unfurls: Investigating the Air India Crash

A preliminary report reveals confusion and fuel cutoff switch issues prior to Air India flight's crash, killing 260 people. The report questions the switch positions, absolving Boeing and GE of responsibility. Investigations into the cause, involving cockpit voice recordings, are ongoing, shedding light on aviation safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 04:08 IST
Mystery Unfurls: Investigating the Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent report has uncovered startling details about the Air India crash that claimed 260 lives. Confusion in the cockpit and a mysterious change in fuel cutoff switch positions are at the center of the investigation. The accident occurred as the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London from Ahmedabad, lost thrust shortly after takeoff. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary findings question the placement and operation of fuel switches, though it stops short of holding Boeing and engine supplier GE responsible.

The baffling incident, where fuel switches inexplicably flipped to the cutoff position, led to the engines starving for fuel. The deployment of a backup power source indicated a catastrophic power loss, as one pilot reportedly questioned the other's actions moments before the tragedy. At the crash site, recovered black boxes are being analyzed to reveal critical data and conversations that could provide insights into the fatal sequence of events.

Amidst ongoing scrutiny, Air India expresses its cooperation with authorities, while aviation safety experts ponder over the mysterious mechanical anomaly. Without immediate recommendations for Boeing or GE, the report leaves open questions about pilot actions and mechanical operations, amid calls for stringent aviation safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025