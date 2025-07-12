EIB Group Advances Workplace Culture with Reforms, Feedback and Staff Focus

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is intensifying its efforts to enhance internal governance, foster a supportive and ethical work culture, and improve operational efficiency across the institution. With a growing emphasis on transparency, accountability, and staff well-being, the EIB Group has launched a comprehensive 14-point Action Plan in July 2024, designed in close collaboration with staff representatives.

These reforms aim to address longstanding concerns and aspirations of staff, as identified through feedback channels such as internal surveys. The plan’s execution has already produced tangible outcomes, setting the tone for a more inclusive, agile, and value-driven institutional culture at the EU’s financial arm.

Key Pillars of the 14-Point Reform Agenda

At the heart of the EIB’s organizational transformation is a series of targeted initiatives that touch on ethics, leadership, human resources policy, and employee welfare. Some of the cornerstone measures include:

Appointment of an Independent Ombudsperson: Starting from 1 October 2024, the Ombudsperson will serve as a neutral party to support confidential conflict resolution, giving staff a trusted mechanism for addressing workplace concerns.

360° Leadership Feedback: More than 3,000 staff members participated in an extensive multi-source feedback exercise aimed at senior and mid-level managers. This initiative is expected to enhance leadership accountability, communication, and support across the institution.

Enhanced Managerial Performance Standards: Performance objectives for all managers now include fostering a safe, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture that prioritizes staff development and well-being.

Mandatory Training and Code of Conduct Familiarization: All employees, including management, have undergone compulsory training sessions covering the EIB Group Code of Conduct, Whistleblowing Policy, and harassment prevention.

Support for Career Growth and Horizontal Mobility: Efforts are underway to promote internal mobility, particularly for support staff, and streamline hiring and promotion pathways to ensure fairness and opportunity.

Streamlining Operations and Empowering Talent

Significant progress has also been made in reducing bureaucratic obstacles and boosting institutional agility:

Operational Efficiency Gains: The EIB Group has reduced time to market (from first client contact to contract signing) by 20%, and internal reporting burdens by over 30%. These improvements are part of a broader digitalisation and process optimisation initiative, with further reductions projected in 2025.

Feedback-Informed Career Planning: A working group involving staff representatives has been tasked with enhancing career development pathways for support staff. Simultaneously, consultations are underway to reform the non-salary welfare system, making it more responsive to the diverse needs of employees.

Modernisation of HR Policies: A broad-based talent review is currently in progress to align human resources practices with modern governance standards and to provide more structured career development support to all staff.

Dignity at Work and Mediation Frameworks: A revised Dignity at Work Policy is being developed to ensure faster and more efficient conflict resolution. Mediation is actively promoted as a first line of response for workplace issues.

Celebrating Culture and Collaboration

The EIB Group has also undertaken initiatives to strengthen institutional values and foster a unified culture:

Work Well Together Week (September 2024): This staff-focused event highlighted collaboration, empathy, and institutional pride.

Ethics Day (October 2024): Organized in coordination with other European institutions, this day served to reinforce the shared ethical principles that guide public sector professionals.

Senior Management Away Day: A dedicated retreat aimed at encouraging introspection and strategic alignment among the institution's leadership.

May–June 2025 Staff Survey: Encouraging Trends and Clear Roadmap

Building on the spirit of continuous improvement, the EIB Group commissioned an independent, comprehensive staff survey in May and June 2025. With a record-high participation rate of 78% and feedback from more than 3,900 employees, the survey offers a rich foundation for policy and cultural evolution.

Highlights from the 2025 Survey:

Positive Culture and Mission Alignment: Staff reported strong identification with the EIB’s mission and values and praised the collaborative atmosphere among colleagues.

Recognition of Leadership Integrity: Compared to the 2022 survey, there was marked improvement in how leadership is perceived in terms of setting ethical examples and promoting inclusion.

Commitment to Excellence: Respondents expressed a clear dedication to high standards and effective service delivery.

Areas Needing Continued Focus:

Faster Decision-Making Processes

Fewer Bureaucratic Barriers to Work Efficiency

More Transparent and Inclusive Promotion and Mobility Systems

Importantly, these areas had already been prioritized under the 14-point Action Plan, affirming the alignment between staff expectations and institutional reform efforts. The findings of the survey are currently under discussion with staff representatives to determine next steps and refine ongoing measures.

Forward Path: From Listening to Leading

The EIB Group’s strategic focus on workplace culture, inclusion, and staff empowerment reflects its broader commitment to institutional excellence. As the EU’s climate bank and a key developmental financier, the EIB understands that its external credibility and internal integrity are inextricably linked.

Through these reforms, the Group is not only creating a better working environment but also building the foundations for more impactful, agile, and ethical operations on behalf of its stakeholders across Europe and beyond.