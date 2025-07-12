Tragic Collision on National Highway 16 Claims Four Lives
A tragic accident occurred in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, where four individuals died after their SUV collided head-on with a truck. The collision happened on National Highway-16 when the SUV veered into the wrong lane, resulting in a fatal crash.
In a tragic incident on National Highway-16, four people lost their lives when their SUV collided head-on with a truck in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district. The accident happened around 6:30 am on a Saturday, causing devastation in the early morning hours.
The SUV, on its way to Odisha, veered into the opposite lane after the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle then collided with an oncoming truck, leading to a catastrophic impact that left the SUV mangled.
Ripan Baul, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Belda, confirmed that all four occupants of the SUV, who were traveling from Paschim Bardhaman district, were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The incident underscores the dangers of vehicular misjudgment and control loss on busy highways.
