Fatal Air India Crash: The Sequence Unveiled

Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad due to fuel cutoff to both engines. Confused pilots couldn't restore thrust, leading to disaster. A detailed timeline of pre-crash events reveals the sequence culminating in a desperate 'MAYDAY' call and ensuing rescue efforts.

Fatal Air India Crash: The Sequence Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed 32 seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12, following a critical failure in fuel supply to both engines within mere seconds of each other.

A sequence of events leading up to the crash illustrates that the confusion among pilots proved disastrous when they couldn't restore engine power in time. The flight's journey started with regular procedures: the Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB landed at Ahmedabad from New Delhi at 11:17 Hrs IST and later prepared for its return journey.

This routine operation turned tragic just seconds after lift-off when a misunderstanding between pilots about the engine's fuel settings led to a crippling failure, forcing a futile 'MAYDAY' call. Rescue efforts rapidly followed as the devastating loss unfolded at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

