Fatal Air India Crash: The Sequence Unveiled

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed 32 seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12, following a critical failure in fuel supply to both engines within mere seconds of each other.

A sequence of events leading up to the crash illustrates that the confusion among pilots proved disastrous when they couldn't restore engine power in time. The flight's journey started with regular procedures: the Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB landed at Ahmedabad from New Delhi at 11:17 Hrs IST and later prepared for its return journey.

This routine operation turned tragic just seconds after lift-off when a misunderstanding between pilots about the engine's fuel settings led to a crippling failure, forcing a futile 'MAYDAY' call. Rescue efforts rapidly followed as the devastating loss unfolded at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.